Who is Tristan Tate? Andrew Tate's brother and The James Bond outside the matrix

Tristan Tate is a two-time European Kickboxing champion, an internet celebrity, and more famously known for being the brother of controversial influencer and four-time world champion kickboxer Andrew Tate.

Tristan Tate a Bond in the real world(The Scoop Kenya)

Tristan is known for living a flamboyant and lavish lifestyle. A lot of Top-G fans have come out to say Andrew is undoubtedly the Batman of the world we live in today. This was furthermore justified by Andrew in his podcast, which he calls the ‘War Room’, where he states, “All Bruce Wayne has is money; that’s his superpower, and he can fight, and that’s me.”

With all the perspectives put in place and why so many young men look up to Andrew Tate, one of the reasons is the bond he shares with his brother Tristan. Tristan, apart from having a successful career in the world of kickboxing, is also known as being the right hand to Andrew’s idea of conquering the internet, and they spread messages as to what true brotherhood is all about.

Tristan Tate is all about the lifestyle, and that is shown alongside the parties he hosts, the type of cigar he smokes, the cars he drives, and his love for suits. Tristan believes dressing the part plays a major role in a man's self-confidence towards getting what he wants.

In their first ever emergency meeting the Tate brothers had after their release from prison on allegations of human trafficking, rape, and forming an organised criminal group, we see the bond Andrew and Tristan share with each other, yet they constantly tell their fans via podcasts that they both bring out the best in each other simply because of how different they are.

Andrew says if "Tristan weren't my brother, my life would have been so much more successful, but Tristan’s life would have been so much more fun. So Tristan wins". Showcasing their personalities with a clip that went viral and showcased how different they would have been in the absence of each other.

