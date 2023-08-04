Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate released from house arrest, but can't leave Romania

Andrew Tate, the controversial influencer, and his brother Tristan have been released from house arrest in Romania as they await trial for rape and human trafficking charges. While under house arrest since March and charged in June, the brothers maintain their innocence. (FILES) (FILES) This file photo taken on January 10, 2023 shows British-US former professional kickboxer and controversial influencer Andrew Tate (L) and his brother Tristan Tate (R) exiting a court in Bucharest, Romania. A Romanian court on August 4, 2023 lifted a house arrest order on controversial influencer Andrew Tate and his brother who will now be placed under judicial control as they await trial on human trafficking charges. (AFP)

The Tate brothers are now permitted to move freely within Bucharest and its surrounding district, a lighter restriction compared to their previous house arrest. However, their freedom is accompanied by judicial controls, which include reporting to the police when ordered and updating authorities about address changes.

What charges are Andrew Tate and his brother facing?

The influencer, Andrew Tate, faces serious charges of rape, human trafficking, and forming a criminal gang to exploit women. The charges extend to his brother Tristan and two Romanian women. The Tate brothers' denial of the allegations has been consistent.

The Bucharest Court of Appeals ruled that the house arrest of the Tate brothers would be replaced with judicial control for a span of 60 days. During this time, the brothers are prohibited from leaving Romania or contacting the alleged victims, witnesses, or associates.

Tate's arrest has garnered significant attention due to allegations of his involvement in human trafficking and exploiting women. Leaked messages suggest his involvement in coercing women into sex work, raising serious concerns about his conduct.

As the Tate brothers regain limited freedom, the case remains a topic of intense scrutiny. The allegations surrounding Andrew Tate and his subsequent arrest have sparked widespread debate and concern.