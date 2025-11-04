Who is Vedant Birla? Birla family scion marries Tejal Kulkarni in Mumbai

Vedant Birla, son of industrialist Yash Birla and his wife Avanti Birla, tied the knot in Mumbai on November 2. Vedant Birla married Tejal Kulkarni, the daughter of Sanjeev and Supriya Kulkarni, in an intimate ceremony. The wedding was followed by a star-studded reception on November 3 at the Astor Ballroom, St. Regis, Lower Parel, Mumbai. Vedant Birla and wife Tejal at their wedding reception in St Regis, Mumbai. (Instagram/weddingsutra)

Vedant Birla and Tejal Kulkarni’s wedding reception was attended by several high-profile guests, including Maharashtra deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde, Uddhav Thackeray and his wife Rashmi Thackeray, Aaditya Thackeray, Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar, singer Kanika Kapoor, Aadar Jain and wife Alekha, and many more.

Who is Vedant Birla?

Vedant Birla, 33, is a member of the prominent Birla family — one of India’s most influential business dynasties.

He is the son of Yashovardhan (Yash) Birla and his wife Avanti Birla.

Vedant Birla’s father Yash Birla is the chairman of the Yash Birla Group, which has 10 publicly-listed subsidiaries. The Group has interests in industries like steel pipes, machine tools, cutting tools, tool holders, iron castings, power solution, property development, textiles and more.

Vedant Birla serves as Chairman Of The Board at Birla Precision Technologies, which has a market capitalization of over ₹300 crore.

According to Vedant Birla’s LinkedIn profile, he completed his schooling from Mumbai — attending Campion School until 2007 and graduating with an International Baccalaureate from BD Somani International School.

After completing his schooling, Vedant obtained a bachelor’s degree in Accounting and Finance from HR College of Commerce and Economics.

He also has a master’s in General Management, Business from RBS College, UK.