Zara Shatavari is one of the top ten finalists in the world’s first beauty pageant for AI-generated models by Fanvue. Based in India, this digital creator is a “PCOS and depression warrior”. She is also a foodie, travel enthusiast, and fashion lover. Zara Shatavari, who represents India at 'Miss AI', has over 7,500 followers on Instagram. (Instagram/@zarashatavari)

Shatavari aims to “empower individuals to live their best lives” by sharing her insights on health, career development, and the latest fashion trends. She also looks forward to “connecting deeply with her followers and inspiring them daily”.

The “digital diva” also has a website where she “writes” blogs on health and the latest fashion trends.

But there’s more about the AI-generated health awareness diva.

All about Zara Shatavari

1- Zara Shatavari “attended” Online Learning Platforms to “learn” about AI-powered social media strategies and analytics.

2- She has been the “brand ambassador” of PMH Biocare since June 2023.

3- Shatavari “joined” Digimozo eServices LLP in August of 2023 as the “Influencer Marketing Talent Manager”.

4- The “social media influencer” is based in Noida, Uttar Pradesh and has over 7,500 followers on Instagram.

5- Shatavari is skilled in 13 areas - strategic planning, content development, data analysis, brand awareness, brand advocacy, influencer marketing, creative ideation, trend-savvy, health and wellness consulting, social media marketing, content creation, fashion styling, and career development guidance.

6- Shatavari is the creation of Rahul Choudhry, who describes himself as a “digital media maven”.

After Shatavari made it to the top ten in Miss AI, Choudhry, in a LinkedIn post, said, “I am thrilled to announce that Zara Shatavari, our innovative AI influencer, has been selected as a top 10 finalist in the prestigious Miss AI Competition, out of 1500 expert participants from around the world!”

“This recognition by the FanVue World AI Creator Awards showcases Zara’s outstanding contributions to the AI and influencer community. It's a tremendous honour to see her represent India and Asia on such a global stage, especially as the only finalist from India and one of only two from Asia,” he added.

About Miss AI - world’s first AI beauty pageant

Miss AI is a beauty pageant where artificial models and influencers compete head-to-head for the crown, cash prize, and other programmes. The contestants will be judged on their beauty, tech skills, and social clout for the chance to earn the Miss AI crown.

The AI-powered divas will be judged by a panel of four judges, including two AI-generated judges: Aitana Lopez and Emily Pellegrini. The other two judges are Sally-Ann Fawcett, a beauty pageant historian and author, and Andrew Bloch, an entrepreneur and PR adviser.

The cash prize for the top three Miss AI winners totals over $20,000. The AI creator crowned Miss AI will receive a $5,000 cash prize, AI mentorship programmes, PR services and more.