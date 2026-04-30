‘Who will risk their life for ₹300?’: Technician declines 23rd-floor AC service, cites safety concerns

A video of an AC technician refusing to service an outdoor unit installed dangerously outside a high rise balcony has sparked discussion on social media. The clip, shared on the Instagram handle kk_cool_comfort, shows the technician pointing out the risks involved in servicing an air conditioner unit placed far outside a balcony on the 23rd floor of a building in Kharghar. A technician declined to fix an AC on a high-rise balcony, saying no one should risk their life for ₹300. (Instagram/kk_cool_comfort)

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In the video, the technician can be heard explaining why he was not willing to take up the job, saying that such installations put workers’ lives at serious risk for a small service charge.

“Look, let me show you. The customer is asking for an AC service. If you install the outdoor unit here, on the 23rd floor, this is the Kharghar area, if you install the outdoor unit so far outside, who's going to come to your house to do it? Tell me, who would take that risk for just ₹300 to ₹400? If someone falls from there, who's going to take responsibility? Do you see this? People have no concern for safety,” he says in the clip.

Watch the clip here: