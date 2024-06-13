CEO reveals the No. 1 red flag he sees in an employee: ‘Somebody who thinks they know…’

Whole Foods CEO Jason Buechel has revealed the number one red flag he sees in employees. According to him, a worker who thinks he knows everything is often in the wrong. Whole Foods CEO Jason Buechel talks about the importance of flexibility in the workplace.(LinkedIn/jasonbuechel)

In a conversation with CNBC Make It, Buechel said that employees who refuse to adapt and change can hinder not only their own growth but also the growth of the organisation at large.

A red flag employee to the CEO of the Amazon-owned grocery chain is “somebody who thinks they know the answer to absolutely everything.” It is “somebody who thinks that it has to be exactly like this because this has always happened before. It’s always going to happen this way,” Buechel told CNBC Make It.

“I learned the hard way”

Buechel stressed the importance of flexibility in today’s world, noting that failing to take other people’s views into account can stunt one’s personal and professional growth.

At the same time, he admitted that he has also been accused of being inflexible and refusing to adapt. “I sometimes could have been that person in my past, on certain things,” said Buechel. “And I learned the hard way that you have to be flexible, especially in today’s world. Our customers’ demands are changing all the time, things are always changing the business.”

Buechel, of course, is not the first business leader who has emphasized on the importance of learning and adapting constantly. Amazon CEO Andy Jassy has also spoken about the importance of learning and embracing new opportunities.

“The biggest difference between the people I started with in my early stages of my career and what they’re doing now has to do with how great they were at learning,” said Jassy. “There are some people who get to a certain point and it almost feels threatening to them to learn.”