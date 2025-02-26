‘Why am I wearing mangalsutra, bangles?’: American shares how she responded to Indian woman’s question

An American woman’s post about embracing Indian culture after getting married to a man from Goa has sparked a discussion on social media about interracial marriages. The video shows how she answers questions about why she wears mangalsutra or bindis, items often worn by married Hindu women in India. An American woman shared that she was asked by an Indian woman why she wears bindis, mangalsutra, and bangles. (Instagram/@the_vernekar_family)

What does the video show?

In the video, the woman is seen coming out of an establishment that seems to be a supermarket. She is wearing a mangalsutra around her neck and anklets on her feet.

A text insert on the video reads, “I get the most weird questions in the USA. Is it not common to wear these things for a married Hindu woman? Comment below. Did I answer correctly? How would you reply?"

As the woman walks away from the establishment, another text insert appears on the screen. It reads, “I said I’m married to an Indian Hindu man.” The woman, Jessica, is an American who stays in the USA with her husband, originally fro Goa, and their two kids.

How did social media react?

An individual posted, “Yes. It's none of her business in the first place.” Another added, “Married 23 years and I still get asked: do I like Indian food? Do I know how to cook it? And when the answer is yes, it’s a huge surprise.” A third posted, “I always get ‘mam are you bleeding’ with my sindoor, like ya think I would know if I was hit on the head.”

A fourth wrote, “I get asked the same thing as I am married to a South Indian man. My response Jessica is the same as yours. Even when I go through the airports in India the security women will ask and I tell them I am married to an Indian. They always like it and say ‘you are a real Indian woman.’. I feel proud. I love your life and the traditions that you are holding for your boys Jessica.”