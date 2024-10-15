‘Why do you live with in-laws after husband’s death?’ Woman answers in emotional video

A woman's heartfelt explanation of her decision to remain with her in-laws after her husband's passing has deeply resonated with viewers. In a poignant video, she shares her emotional journey and the reasons behind her choice. The video has quickly gone viral, touching the hearts of many. Her candid account offers a glimpse into the complexities of grief and the enduring bonds of family. The image shows the woman who shared why she decided to stay with her in-laws after her husband’s death. (Instagram/@theyogish)

“Why you live with your in-laws post your husband demise?” the video opens to show this text insert with a visual of Ishu sitting on the ground writing in her diary. As the video progresses, it captures the reasons behind her decision and is heart-touching.

The video captures how her in-laws, the grandparents of her two kids, play with them, take care of them, and treat her with love and respect.

Take a look at the video here:

With over 7.1 lakh views, the video has left people emotional. The share has also collected nearly 12,000 likes.

Ishu’s profession:

Ishu ‘s YouTube profile highlights her profession in detail. “Theyogish (YouTube channel name) is an effort to help people finding themselves through yoga. I help with Hatha and Ashtanga yoga but I am specialised in Prenatal and Postnatal yog and help new and pregnant moms with physical and emotional health,” reads the bio. Her Instagram bio says she is a “depression survivor, single mom of twins, and world record holder.”

