Wikipedia's Jimmy Wales storms out of interview after 'founder or co-founder' question: 'It doesn't matter'

Wikipedia’s Jimmy Wales abruptly walked out of a German podcast interview after being questioned about whether he was the “founder” or “co-founder” of the site. Jimmy Wales founded Wikipedia with Larry Sanger in 2001.(YouTube/ Jung & Naiv)

Wales founded Wikipedia with Larry Sanger in 2001, though Sanger left the project a year later. In the years since, Sanger has criticised Wikipedia for alleged inaccuracies and what he describes as a “left-wing bias,” while Wales has increasingly downplayed Sanger’s role in the site’s creation.

Now, in an interview with German podcaster Tilo Jung, the rift appears to come to the surface.

Wales was appearing on Jung’s popular show Jung & Naiv when the exchange unfolded. On the show, Wales was introduced as the “founder of Wikipedia”. However, moments later, he was met with a follow-up. “Founder or co-founder?” Jung asked. Wales immediately seemed irritated. “I don’t care. It’s the dumbest question in the world,” he said.

When Jung pointed out that “there seems to be a dispute,” Wales shot back, “There’s no dispute. I don’t care. So, say what you like. It doesn’t matter.”

Jung then pressed further, asking if that was a “problem” for Wikipedia, clarifying, “what are the facts?” Wales again dismissed the line of questioning, saying, “Can I just say again - it doesn’t matter.”

Moments later, the interview derailed. “I’ve answered your question four times. You know what? I’m done. Thank you,” Wales said, standing up and walking out barely 48 seconds into the conversation. A surprised Jung then looked into the camera and quipped that it was the shortest interview he had ever conducted.

Social media reactions

The clip has since gone viral on social media, with many reacting to the clip with a mix of humour.

“That is sooooo funny. Talk about ego and rage quitting. Many men have fallen to the great sin of Vanity!” one user commented.

“For someone who says they don’t care, sure seems like he does,” commented another.

“f Wikipedia pages stormed out every time someone questioned accuracy, the site would be empty,” quipped a third user.