The image shows the officials with rescued bear.(ANI)
Wild bear rescued from abandoned pit by forest department officials in Odisha

The ten-hour long operation by a team of forest officials started in the morning and ended in the evening.
ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 04:57 PM IST

A wild bear that fell into an abandoned 20-feet deep pit was rescued after almost 20 hours by the Forest Department in Odisha's Nabarangpur on Tuesday.

The ten-hour long operation by a team of forest officials started in the morning and ended in the evening.

According to a forest official: "A team reached the spot on Tuesday morning after getting the information from the villagers. The 10-hour long operation succeeded in capturing the animal. The bear was later released into the wild after medical examination.

