Will you be able to find hidden numbers in this puzzle?

ByVrinda Jain
Jul 19, 2023 03:06 PM IST

A math puzzle involving hidden numbers in an image has been shared on Instagram. Can you find the hidden numbers?

Solving puzzles, brain teasers, and figuring out optical illusions is a great way to keep your mind busy. They not only challenge you to think deeper but also many puzzles make you look beyond just the facts given in a question. So, if you are someone who is fond of solving puzzles, we have a math question for you that might leave you scratching your head.

Will you be able to find hidden numbers in this puzzle?(Instagram/@mathequiz)
The question was shared on Instagram by page @mathequiz. The task is to find the hidden numbers in a given image. The caption of the post reads, "Home many Hidden Numbers you can find here?"

Take a look at this puzzle here:

This post was shared just a few days ago. Since being posted on social media, it has been liked several times. Many people also took to the comments section of the post and tried to guess the answers.

Check out a few answers shared by people here.

An individual shared this answer, "0,1,2,3,4,6,8,9." A few others wrote this as the answer, "6,9,4,1,2,0,8." A third commented, "All numbers 1 to 10 can be seen." A fourth shared, "6,0,8,0,9,4,1." What do you think is the correct answer to this question? Were you able to solve this puzzle?

Earlier, another maths brain teaser had captured the interest of many. The question was shared on Twitter by page Puzzle Tricks. The puzzle question read, "If A=1, C=3, and E=5, then what will be the product of B*D*A?" This puzzle was shared on June 17. Since being uploaded, it has been viewed close to 57,000 times. Many also liked the video and shared their answers. Many people thought that the answer is 8. Someone even gave an explanation for it. They wrote, "Alphabeth order: A=1, B=2, C=3, D=4, E=5 Then, B × D × A = 2 × 4 × 1 = 8" What do you think about this challenging math puzzle?

Wednesday, July 19, 2023
