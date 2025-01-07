Wind blows away Justin Trudeau’s resignation speech seconds before announcement: ‘I’ll wing it’

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced his resignation on Monday. After almost ten years in power, he will step down as prime minister and leader of Canada’s Liberal Party. He announced his resignation in Ottawa, and a moment from his announcement quickly went viral. A video captured his resignation speech blown away by strong winds and the politician’s reaction. Justin Trudeau announced he would be stepping down as the Prime Minister of Canada. (File Photo)

“Canada's Prime Minister was forced to resign off the cuff after his notes blew away seconds before his planned resignation announcement on Monday,” the Independent wrote while posting the video on Instagram.

In the video, pages of the speech blow away in the wind as someone in the background screams, “Grab it.” At this very moment, Trudeau steps outside and says, “I’ll wing it,” as he watches the notes fly while standing outside his residence in Ottawa.

Take a look at the video here:

Social media reacts:

People had a lot to say about this moment. A few also reacted to the entire situation with humour.

Justin Trudeau will remain prime minister and Liberal head until the party chooses a new leader for the next election, which must be held by late October 2025.

What led to Trudeau’s resignation?

Reportedly, multiple issues led to challenges in Trudeau's career and the recent fall of the "golden boy" of Canadian politics. Some of the issues include Canada’s row with India since 2023 over the murder of Khalistani leader Hardeep Nijjar, Donald Trump’s 25% tariff threat to Canada, and public criticism over the handling of key issues.

According to reports, when Justin Trudeau took office, his rating was 63 per cent. However, according to a poll tracker, it came down to 28 per cent.

(With inputs from agency)