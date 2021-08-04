Home / Trending / Witty to sarcastic: Twitter’s ‘Imagine studying’ trend posts make people chuckle
Witty to sarcastic: Twitter’s ‘Imagine studying’ trend posts make people chuckle

We have collected some of the funniest tweets people have shared under ‘Imagine studying’ trend for you to enjoy.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON AUG 04, 2021 05:03 PM IST

Trust Twitter to act as the platform for such trends which may make you think, “How did it start?” but also may make you say “It’s hilarious”. The latest inclusion to that list are these interesting ‘Imagine studying’ tweets by netizens.

Wondering what this trend is all about? Allow us to explain. Under this trend, people are sharing all sorts of tweets related to the subject they studied with a contradicting situation. The trend has seen some creative inputs from tweeple. There is a possibility that besides chuckling, you’ll relate to some of the posts too.

We have collected some of the funniest tweets people have shared under this trend for you to enjoy. Let’s start with a tweet by this individual who, quite wittily, wrote, “Imagine studying cardiology and getting your heart broken.”

This Twitter user joked and shared, “Imagine studying marketing and having no target audience.” Then there is this netizen who tweeted, “Imagine studying chemistry and having no one to create bonds with.”

Take a look at some more tweets from this trend:

Did you relate to any of these tweets? What will you share under the trend?

