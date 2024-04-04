Woman, 21, runs into a burning building to save a caged dog. Watch viral video

A 21-year-old woman is being hailed for her heroic efforts to save a dog who was stuck in a burning building. Upon witnessing the flames, the woman fearlessly rushed into the house and managed to release the canine from what could have potentially been a life-threatening situation. Snapshot of the woman entering the home to save the dog. (Instagram/@ Good News Movement)

The Instagram page Good News Movement shared about this incident. In the caption of the post, they informed, "The woman @raenahh ran into a burning building to save a neighbour's dog. @sashamerci says the woman risked her life, running in all shaky-voiced to save Bubba, her sister's dog who likely wouldn't have otherwise made it out. Not all heroes wear capes!" (Also Read: Dogs understand the meaning of some words like humans, create mental images: Study)

The video shows the woman discussing about the fire with her sister. Then she goes inside the building and frees the dog.

Watch the video here:

This video was shared on April 3. Since being posted, it has gained over 1.1 million views, and the numbers are only increasing. The share also has numerous likes and comments. Many people took to the comments section of the post and thanked the woman for her efforts. (Also Read: 'Science meets reality': Indie dog interacts with robot dog, netizens share mixed reactions)

How did Instagram users react to this clip?

An individual wrote, "Omg that lady is a true angel."

A second added, "I'm sorry for the fire damage and loss, but so she was brave enough to save the dog."

"You are truly a wonderful, friend. God bless you," commented a third.

A fourth shared, "God bless her. You can tell the dog knew something wasn't right."

"And from this day onward, we can call her Wonder Woman in all official accounts and social settings because she is worthy of the name. God bless her," posted a fifth.

A sixth said, "Thank the almighty this wonderful woman was available to help!"