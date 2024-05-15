 Woman, 83, becomes Howard University’s oldest graduate: ‘If I can do it, why not you?’ | Trending - Hindustan Times
Woman, 83, becomes Howard University’s oldest graduate: ‘If I can do it, why not you?’

ByArfa Javaid
May 15, 2024 03:11 PM IST

Howard University’s oldest graduate also holds a bachelor’s degree and two master’s degrees from the Maple Springs Baptist Bible College and Seminary.

When 83-year-old Marie Fowler started her journey towards earning her doctoral degree, she thought she would never make it past the first semester. However, she was wrong! She did it and went on to become Howard University’s oldest graduate.

The woman doubted herself when she thought of starting college again, but her father's words kept her motivated. (Representative image)

“It is never too late,” Fowler told ABC 7 News - WJLA.

According to the outlet, Fowler also holds a bachelor’s degree and two master’s degrees from the Maple Springs Baptist Bible College and Seminary.

Read| UK man gets degree at the age of 95, says he now wants to do part-time PhD

Before starting college again, she doubted herself. She said, “I had been out of school since 1959. I didn’t know if I could even retain information.”

But her father’s words, “A mind is a terrible thing to waste,” acted as a catalyst for her, and she completed her doctoral degree in three years.

“My mom and dad were born in an era when it was illegal for them to learn to read and write. We taught my dad how to read and write and how to sign his name so he wouldn’t have to put that X,” she further added.

The university, in a Facebook post, said that Fowler graduated during the 156th Commencement’s graduating class and that it was the “largest” in the university’s history.

Also Read| 89-year-old woman completes her masters degree, says she is 'honoured'

“We at the Howard University School of Divinity would like you to help us celebrate the recent 83-year-old Doctor of Ministry graduate, Dr Marie A Fowler, who serves as the oldest graduate of both the Howard University School of Divinity and Howard University overall,” Howard University School of Divinity wrote on X.

“She was the life of the party. She knew what she needed, what she wanted, and she came here and did that,” Dr Alice Ogden Bellis, Professor of Hebrew Bible, told ABC 7 News - WJLA.

“If I can do it, why not you?” Fowler told the outlet.

