Woman accidentally drops 70,000 ring while filming reel during IPL match: ‘Loss ho gya’

A fun reel at a packed cricket match quickly turned into an expensive mistake when a woman lost her ₹70,000 ring while filming a viral trend.

The video was later shared by Madhu Priya, who captured the moment the situation went wrong.(@madhupriya_2426/Instagram)

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The incident took place during an Indian Premier League match at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh PCA Stadium on April 11, when Sunrisers Hyderabad faced Punjab Kings.

The video was later shared by Madhu Priya herself, who captured the moment the situation went wrong.

In the video, the woman can be seen attempting to recreate a popular “ring trend”.

Trend goes wrong:

As part of the trend, she pretends to toss her ring in the air while recording. However, the act did not go as planned. Instead of catching it safely, she accidentally dropped the ring for real.

The video shows the ring slipping away during the recording, after which the woman appears visibly shocked. She is then seen searching around her seat and the nearby area, trying to locate the missing ring.

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{{^usCountry}} “ ₹70,000 ka loss ho gaya. Ring is still missing,” the caption of the video reads. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “ ₹70,000 ka loss ho gaya. Ring is still missing,” the caption of the video reads. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The woman also appealed to anyone at the stadium who might come across the ring to help return it. “If anyone from the stadium is watching this, please help us find our ring and return it. DM us, we will share the ticket details,” the caption added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The woman also appealed to anyone at the stadium who might come across the ring to help return it. “If anyone from the stadium is watching this, please help us find our ring and return it. DM us, we will share the ticket details,” the caption added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} HT.com has reached out to the user for more details. This report will be updated when she responds. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} HT.com has reached out to the user for more details. This report will be updated when she responds. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Man kneels to propose to girlfriend during MI vs KKR match, drops ring mid-moment: ‘MI won twice in a single day’ Check out the video here: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Man kneels to propose to girlfriend during MI vs KKR match, drops ring mid-moment: ‘MI won twice in a single day’ Check out the video here: {{/usCountry}}

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Here's how people reacted to the video:

Instagram users reacted with humour to the viral video, with many joking about how the “trend turned into a tragedy.” Several users commented that the reel ended up costing more than expected.

One of the users commented, “Isi bahane stadium ki safai ho jayegi.”

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Also Read: ‘No bhaichara anymore’: Hilarious memes take over social media ahead of RCB vs SRH match in Bengaluru

A second user commented, “Dhaga bandh k krna next time.”

A third user commented, “70,000 ki reel padh gayi”

“Which stand? I know some people in the management will try to get it !” another user commented.

What began as a simple attempt to follow a viral trend ended in an unexpected and costly loss, highlighting how quickly things can go wrong in crowded public settings.

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