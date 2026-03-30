Man kneels to propose to girlfriend during MI vs KKR match, drops ring mid-moment: ‘MI won twice in a single day’

A proposal during an Indian Premier League match took an unexpected turn when a man accidentally dropped the ring just as he got down on one knee, leaving those around him scrambling to help. The MI vs KKR match took place on Sunday, March 29, 2026. (@kkriders/Instagram)

The MI vs KKR match took place on Sunday, March 29, 2026, at the Wankhede Stadium, and it was the second match of the Indian Premier League 2026.

The moment was captured in a video shared by the Kolkata Knight Riders’ official Instagram handle.

Stadium proposal takes dramatic turn: In the video, a man wearing a Mumbai Indians (MI) jersey is seen preparing to propose to his girlfriend, who is dressed in a Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) jersey, with the couple supporting different teams.

As the man kneels down, the situation quickly takes a dramatic twist.

He appears to lose his balance and drops the ring, interrupting what was meant to be a smooth and romantic moment.

The ring quickly falls out of sight, prompting an immediate reaction from people nearby.

Several people around the couple join in to help search for the missing ring.

Fortunately, the search does not last long. One person in the crowd manages to spot the ring.

With the ring safely back in his hands, the man regains his composure and once again goes down on one knee to continue his proposal. This time, the moment goes as planned.

The woman happily accepted the proposal and hugged the man tightly while the crowd cheered for them.

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