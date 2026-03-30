Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Mukesh Ambani spotted on phone during MI vs KKR IPL match, internet says ‘Running the economy’

    Billionaire Mukesh Ambani was spotted talking on the phone in the middle of the Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL match last night.

    Updated on: Mar 30, 2026 9:57 AM IST
    By HT Trending Desk
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Billionaire Mukesh Ambani was spotted talking on the phone in the middle of the Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL match last night. The Ambanis are the owners of the Mumbai Indians IPL team, which they purchased in 2008 for $111.9 million through Reliance Industries.

    Mukesh Ambani was seen taking a mid-match phone call during MI vs KKR IPL match
    Mukesh Ambani was seen taking a mid-match phone call during MI vs KKR IPL match

    Several members of the family, including Nita and Mukesh Ambani, turned up at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium yesterday to watch their team’s first match in the 19th edition of the Indian Premier League.

    Mukesh Ambani spotted on phone

    Mukesh Ambani’s mid-match phone call at Wankhede Stadium last night led to jokes about the billionaire, who is India’s richest man, being too busy running the economy to watch cricket.

    The video was posted on Instagram by a fan page with the caption, “Others: Enjoying match. Him: Running the economy + Match.”

    The comments section of the video featured similar comments.

    After the match, Ambani was also seen chatting with Sachin Tendulkar, who was part of the Mumbai Indians team in IPL’s inaugural 2008 season. Tendulkar was associated with MI until his retirement in 2013.

    (Also read: Nita Ambani waves at fans as she attends MI vs KKR match at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Watch)

    ‘Mumbai Indians vs KKR IPL match’ trends on Google

    Mumbai Indians (MI) registered a dominant six-wicket victory over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in both teams' first match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. The thrilling match led to ‘Mumbai Indians vs KKR’ becoming the top trend on Google.

    Search interest in “Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians match scorecard” peaked around 7 pm last night. Interest in “Mumbai Indians vs KKR IPL match” also peaked around the same time, before climbing down as the night progressed. However, interest in the search query picked up again this morning around 6 am.

    • HT Trending Desk
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      HT Trending Desk

      The Trending Desk at HindustanTimes.com is a team of writers covering stories that spark conversations across the internet, from viral moments and celebrity updates to everyday news that gets people talking. Stay tuned for the latest buzz, trends and social media highlights.Read More

    recommendedIcon
    Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
    News/Trending/Mukesh Ambani Spotted On Phone During MI Vs KKR IPL Match, Internet Says ‘Running The Economy’
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    • shineLogo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes