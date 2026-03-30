Mukesh Ambani spotted on phone during MI vs KKR IPL match, internet says ‘Running the economy’
Billionaire Mukesh Ambani was spotted talking on the phone in the middle of the Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL match last night.
Billionaire Mukesh Ambani was spotted talking on the phone in the middle of the Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL match last night. The Ambanis are the owners of the Mumbai Indians IPL team, which they purchased in 2008 for $111.9 million through Reliance Industries.
Several members of the family, including Nita and Mukesh Ambani, turned up at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium yesterday to watch their team’s first match in the 19th edition of the Indian Premier League.
Mukesh Ambani spotted on phone
Mukesh Ambani’s mid-match phone call at Wankhede Stadium last night led to jokes about the billionaire, who is India’s richest man, being too busy running the economy to watch cricket.
The video was posted on Instagram by a fan page with the caption, “Others: Enjoying match. Him: Running the economy + Match.”
The comments section of the video featured similar comments.
After the match, Ambani was also seen chatting with Sachin Tendulkar, who was part of the Mumbai Indians team in IPL’s inaugural 2008 season. Tendulkar was associated with MI until his retirement in 2013.
(Also read: Nita Ambani waves at fans as she attends MI vs KKR match at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Watch)
‘Mumbai Indians vs KKR IPL match’ trends on Google
Mumbai Indians (MI) registered a dominant six-wicket victory over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in both teams' first match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. The thrilling match led to ‘Mumbai Indians vs KKR’ becoming the top trend on Google.
Search interest in “Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians match scorecard” peaked around 7 pm last night. Interest in “Mumbai Indians vs KKR IPL match” also peaked around the same time, before climbing down as the night progressed. However, interest in the search query picked up again this morning around 6 am.
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