Mukesh Ambani spotted on phone during MI vs KKR IPL match, internet says ‘Running the economy’

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani was spotted talking on the phone in the middle of the Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL match last night. The Ambanis are the owners of the Mumbai Indians IPL team, which they purchased in 2008 for $111.9 million through Reliance Industries. Mukesh Ambani was seen taking a mid-match phone call during MI vs KKR IPL match

Several members of the family, including Nita and Mukesh Ambani, turned up at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium yesterday to watch their team’s first match in the 19th edition of the Indian Premier League.

Mukesh Ambani spotted on phone Mukesh Ambani’s mid-match phone call at Wankhede Stadium last night led to jokes about the billionaire, who is India’s richest man, being too busy running the economy to watch cricket.

The video was posted on Instagram by a fan page with the caption, “Others: Enjoying match. Him: Running the economy + Match.”