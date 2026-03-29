Nita Ambani waves at fans as she attends MI vs KKR match at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Watch
The video captures Nita Ambani acknowledging the crowd, with fans reacting enthusiastically to her presence during the IPL match.
A video of Nita Ambani arriving at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium to watch the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash between the Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) is gaining traction on social media.
The clip, shared on Instagram, shows Nita Ambani smiling and waving at fans from the stands as she made her way into the stadium, drawing cheers from spectators. The moment captures the MI owner acknowledging the crowd, with fans reacting enthusiastically to her presence during the IPL match.
The video was shared with the caption, “Nita Ambani Arrived at MI Vs KKR Match”.
Take a look at the video below:
(Also Read: Nita Ambani’s ultra-sweet moment with toddler wins hearts: ‘She’s so cute’)
Google Trends
Data from Google Trends shows a sharp spike in interest for “Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians match scorecard” in India over the past few hours, with search volume crossing 500K. The graph indicates a sudden surge in queries around the time of the match, suggesting peak user interest during live match moments.
(Also Read: Nita Ambani receives gorgeous 5-tier cake from ‘very dear friend’ on her wedding anniversary)
Nita Ambani meets Mumbai Indians team
Meanwhile, earlier this week, another video featuring Nita Ambani had gone viral, showing her interacting with the Mumbai Indians squad ahead of the tournament. Shared by the team on social media, the clip captured her engaging with players and support staff to boost morale before IPL 2026.
One moment that stood out for fans was her interaction with Rohit Sharma. “My God, Rohit, I didn’t recognise you. You look like a young boy!” she said with a smile, prompting a grin from the veteran opener and former captain.
The video also showed her warmly interacting with other members of the squad, including introducing Kieron Pollard as “Polly Kaka” to one of her grandchildren.
Notably, a total of ten teams are competing in IPL 2026 - Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Mumbai Indians (MI), Gujarat Titans (GT), Delhi Capitals (DC), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Rajasthan Royals (RR), Punjab Kings (PBKS), and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).
The IPL 2026 final is scheduled for May 31, 2026.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORBhavya Sukheja
Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 6 years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in covering stories that reflect everyday human experiences, with a focus on viral videos, social media trends, and human-interest features that inform readers while sparking meaningful conversations. She loves chasing page views and finding stories that tug at readers’ heartstrings. Known for her strong news sense, Bhavya has a keen ability to spot emerging trends and craft angles that transform viral moments into impactful narratives. Her coverage spans pop culture, entertainment, global affairs, and the internet’s most talked-about topics, helping readers better understand the context behind what is trending online. Before joining Hindustan Times, Bhavya worked with Republic World and NDTV, where she developed her skills in real-time reporting and digital storytelling. Working in fast-paced newsrooms helped her build an editorial approach that prioritises accuracy, clarity, and audience engagement. Bhavya is driven by a curiosity about how people communicate and connect in the digital age. She is particularly interested in stories that highlight cultural shifts, shared emotions, and the evolving nature of online conversations. When she is not tracking trends or producing stories, Bhavya enjoys unplugging and spending time with her cat.Read More