Nita Ambani waves at fans as she attends MI vs KKR match at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Watch

A video of Nita Ambani arriving at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium to watch the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash between the Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) is gaining traction on social media. Nita Ambani arrived at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium to watch the IPL 2026 clash between the MI and KKR. (Instagram/@nari.kesari1)

The clip, shared on Instagram, shows Nita Ambani smiling and waving at fans from the stands as she made her way into the stadium, drawing cheers from spectators. The moment captures the MI owner acknowledging the crowd, with fans reacting enthusiastically to her presence during the IPL match.

The video was shared with the caption, “Nita Ambani Arrived at MI Vs KKR Match”.