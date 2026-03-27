Nita Ambani says ‘Rohit, you look like a young boy’. Watch Rohit Sharma's reaction

A heartwarming video of Mumbai Indians owner Nita Ambani meeting the team has surfaced online. While the video showcases Ambani actively engaging with various squad members and coaching staff to boost morale ahead of IPL 2026, one specific interaction has resonated with fans. It's her remarks to veteran opener and former captain Rohit Sharma. Mumbai Indians shared a video of Nita Ambani meeting the team members. (Instagram/@Mumbai Indians)

“Mrs. Nita Ambani met the squad during training ahead of the start of #TATAIPL 2026!” the Mumbai Indians posted the video on their social media profiles.

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“My God, Rohit, I didn’t recognise you. You look like a young boy!” Nita Sharma tells the cricketer with a smile on her face. To which Sharma smiles back.

The rest of the video shows her interacting with different team members, including introducing Kieron Pollard as “Polly Kaka” to one of her grandkids.