'As a trained classical dancer myself’: Nita Ambani welcomes Queen Rania with Indian dance presentation

“As a trained classical dancer myself, dance has been my lifelong passion. And that has given birth to the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC). So it gives me great pleasure to present to you a vibrant dance form, and the name of this short dance ballet is Nritya Sakta, a conference of dance,” she added.

Addressing the intimate gathering, Nita Ambani spoke about the significance of dance in Indian culture. “In India, every celebration has its own ritual, its own language, and its own legacy. And today we have chosen dance as an expression to welcome you. In India, we express our joys through dance,” she said.

Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani recently hosted Queen Rania of Jordan for an intimate afternoon gathering at their residence, where the royal guest was welcomed with a classical Indian dance presentation.

Nita Ambani also showcased select pieces highlighting India’s craft heritage, including a hand-knotted silk carpet from Kashmir, a hand-woven Jamavar Sozni shawl, and a hand-embroidered Zari-Zardozi Tree of Life.

Sharing glimpses on Instagram, Swadesh, a curated, luxury retail initiative launched by Nita Ambani, described the collection as “each piece reflecting the skill, devotion, and generational artistry of our artisans. A global celebration of Indian craftsmanship.”

Queen Rania in India Meanwhile, during her India visit, Queen Rania first attended the ET Now Global Business Summit in New Delhi before travelling to Mumbai. There, she visited the Chanakya School of Craft and later the NMACC for a roundtable discussion hosted by Isha Ambani.

Held on February 14, the discussion, titled “Celebration of Women Leadership in India”, explored the transformative role of women leaders and strategies to reshape the landscape of Indian business, fashion, and social impact.

The event was attended by several prominent names, including Karisma Kapoor, Navya Naveli Nanda, and Masaba Gupta, who shared their perspectives on women’s growing influence in cinema and entrepreneurship.

Queen Rania, born Rania Al-Yassin in Kuwait in 1970, became Jordan’s queen in 1999 after her husband, King Abdullah II, ascended the throne following the death of King Hussein of Jordan. Widely regarded as one of the world’s most recognised royal figures, she is known for her advocacy in education, global health, and women’s empowerment.