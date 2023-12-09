Woman accuses Delhi-bound train staff of overcharging for food, IRCTC responds

A woman took to X to share about a problem she faced after ordering food on a Delhi-bound train. She shared how the staff charged more for her veg thali and also argued with her when she confronted them about the price. Her post attracted reactions from many, including a response from IRCTC. IRCTC reacted to the woman’s tweet accusing train staff of overcharging her. (Unsplash/@sidharth_singh)

Ruchi Kokcha tagged IRCTC in the post in which she shared her ordeal. “I was travelling from Patna to Delhi In Brahmaputra exp train no 15658 coach M2 (8dec) with my family. We had a total of 10 seats. We ordered dinner. The IRCTC dinner person told us the price of veg thali to be ₹150,” she shared.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

In the next few lines, she wrote that they came to know about this issue when she asked for the receipt and received a bill with the amount bifurcated into two components.

“When he brought the bill he bifurcated the amount into two components: veg thali- ₹80 + paneer sabji ₹70 = ₹150. We asked him to make the bill only for veg thali as we ordered just that. He kept arguing with us for an hour that this is how the bill is prepared. After an hour his official came and said he can’t give the promised bill. They gave us a bill for veg thali ₹80 and said ‘aap itna hi pay kar do’ [You just pay this],” she tweeted.

“Dear @IRCTCofficial We clearly told him we will need the bill. Clearly, the staff is looting the public by giving the meal overpriced and then adding other components to the bill. Please look into this as this kind of behaviour is tarnishing the image of Indian Railways,” she added and concluded her post.

Her tweet soon received a reply from IRCTC. “Ma'am, thanks for highlighting the matter it is viewed seriously. A hefty penalty has been imposed on the service provider. Also, the concerned licensee staff involved in overcharging has been deboarded,” the agency tweeted. In response, Kokcha thanked IRCTC for their “prompt action”.

Take a look at the tweets here:

The posts received tons of comments from people. “Bill should be part of delivery and not to ask for it separately,” wrote an X user. “Proud of you Ruchi! This is what we need as an empowered social media community and thanks to the social media management of IRCTC for prompt action. It builds trust,” added another. “Sometimes, it is necessary to bring notice before the authority to curb loot by service providers/vendors through pantry cars staff,” joined a third.