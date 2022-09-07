Home / Trending / Woman adopts cat instead of kitten thinking it'll be easier, this happens next

Published on Sep 07, 2022 07:24 PM IST

The video captures a woman who preferred adopting a cat over a kitten but is now unhappy with her decision.

The image, taken from the Instagram video, shows the woman with her cat.&nbsp;(Instagram/@catsdoingthings)
There are ample videos online that showcase humans adjusting to their pets' idiosyncratic behaviour and traits. And this video of a woman adjusting herself to her cat's habit is a case in point. The cute clip captures a woman who preferred adopting a cat over a kitten but is now unhappy with her decision as her cat wakes her up every morning to turn on cartoons for her.

The Instagram account Cats Doing Things reshared the video with their 1.5 million followers. It is credited to an Insta page dedicated to the cat that uses the handle @ellawatchestv_. "It was a hidden clause on the adoption paperwork," read the caption shared along with the video. The video opens with the text, "Convinces husband to adopt a senior cat instead of a kitten", and shows a woman holding a cat from behind. Another text insert now appears, "Realizes she's very chill and think she'll be the easiest pet ever." The woman then holds the cat near her face, and the text now reads, "Develops a TV addiction within a month of adopting and now wakes me up every morning to turn on cartoons for her."

Since being shared a few hours ago, the video has raked up more than a lakh views, over 4,100 likes, and several comments.

"Thank you for listening to her need for screen time," posted an Instagram user. "Ella is Queen," wrote another. "That is a chilled cat," commented a third.

viral video cat video
