Woman adopts street cat with 'aggressive cancer,' shares about its recovery journey

A heartwarming story of how a cat recovered from 'aggressive cancer' has melted the hearts of many on social media. A video of the cat and its story was shared on Instagram by the handle @charcolesath. Since being posted, many people appreciated the cat's pet mom's efforts to help in its recovery. The cat is now cancer free.

The video shows how a woman adopted a street cat who only had six months to live. She reveals that the cat had to undergo amputation due to cancer affecting one of its legs. Initially hesitant to trust and adjust to its new surroundings, the cat eventually develops a deep bond with the woman as they gradually build trust and comfort in their shared home.

The clip then shows the two spending time together. At the end of the clip, the woman informs that the cat has been cancer-free for over a year.

This video was shared two days ago. Since being posted, it has gone viral with over 17.3 million views and numerous likes.

