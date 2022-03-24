Woman asks Twitter where to get Shah Rukh Khan's necklace from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Dharma Productions delivers

No dream is too big and for this Twitter user named Harnidh, it has recently been proved especially true. Around four days ago, she took to Twitter in order to ask a simple question to her followers. She really wanted to know how she could get hold of a necklace that had been worn by Shah Rukh Khan in the movie Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

To the poster’s surprise, she ended up receiving a reply from the official Twitter handle of Dharma Productions itself. We won't give a much so take a look at her tweet and the reply that she received from Dharma Productions right here:

can someone pls tell me where i can get the COOL necklace chain thing shah rukh khan wears in kuch kuch hota hai pls pls — harnidh.eth (@chiaseedpuddin) March 19, 2022

Slide into our DM with your location and we’ll send some over🥰 — Dharma Productions (@DharmaMovies) March 20, 2022

Soon enough, she actually ended up receiving two necklaces that look very similar to the one worn by Shah Rukh Khan. Harnidh then took to Twitter to narrate this surprising incident and wrote, "How it started and how it’s going…this made me smile SO HARD! Thank you for making a girl's silly dream come true." She also tagged Dharma Productions in the post.

How it started and how it’s going…this made my smile SO HARD!!!! Thank you @DharmaMovies for making a girl’s silly dream come true 🥰🥰🥰 pic.twitter.com/uoSkvl3xyK — harnidh.eth (@chiaseedpuddin) March 23, 2022

The post has been shared on Twitter on March 23 and since then, has garnered several comments from people who couldn't believe Harnidh’s luck and congratulated her. The tweet has also received more than 1,500 likes so far.

A Twitter user wrote, “Good things happening to good people, so yay!” “This is so damn cool. Cannot wait to see you sport this,” reads another comment. A third comment reads, “Can you ask for a few more and squirrel them away for me? Can grab one on my next India trip lol.”

What are your thoughts on this gesture by Dharma Productions? Would you like to try your luck similarly?