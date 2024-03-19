Woman calls herself 'bad mom', her daughter's reply to it wins the Internet. Watch

A heartening moment between a mother and her daughter has gone viral on social media. After the woman jokingly said she was a 'bad mom', her daughter quickly called her out on it. This wholesome clip was shared by the Instagram page Majically and has received tons of reactions from people. Many netizens loved the daughter's reply and appreciated her as well. Snapshot of the woman and her daughter. (Instagram/@Majically)

"It's hard being a parent, you're doing great, mom. P.S. Pizza for dinner is a treat that deserves extra credit," wrote Majically as they shared the video. The clip opens to show the woman and her young one enjoying pizza while sitting at the dinner table. As they are eating, the woman jokingly says, "We are having Pizza Hut cause I'm a bad mom." (Also Read: Southwest Airlines pilot wins hearts after making special announcement for his young daughter. Watch)

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

To this, her daughter immediately says, "No, you're not. You are a good mom." The girl even urges her mother to repeat what she said. At the end of the video, the woman, visibly moved by her daughter's words, can be seen getting emotional.

Watch the video here:

This video was shared on March 19. Since being posted, it has garnered more than eight lakh views. The share also has over one lakh likes and the numbers are still increasing. Many people posted their reactions in the comments section of the post.

Check out how people reacted to the video:

An individual wrote, "Nobody can declare you are a good mom until it comes from your children."

A second added, "We sometimes forget that regardless of what we put on the table, the effort of keeping your babies away from starving is what matters. Only circumstances were in the way of giving what we call 'better.'"

"Oh my goodness, You don't need any more proof to know that you're a good mom. It shows how you raise your children," posted a third.

A fourth added, "Ok sweetie, mom needs to go to the bathroom. I need to clear my eyes."