Southwest Airlines pilot wins hearts after making special announcement for his young daughter. Watch

ByVrinda Jain
Mar 18, 2024 09:44 PM IST

The Southwest Airlines pilot made a heartening announcement for his young daughter and introduced her to other passengers on the flight.

A heartwarming video of a Southwest Airlines pilot with his young daughter has gone viral on social media. The official Instagram page of Southwest Airlines posted the adorable clip that shows the pilot introducing the special passenger to others onboard. After the clip caught the attention of many, several people flocked to the comments section of the post to share their reactions.

Snapshot of the Southwest Airlines pilot with his daughter. (Instagram/@southwestair)
Snapshot of the Southwest Airlines pilot with his daughter. (Instagram/@southwestair)

"We heard you needed an endorphin boost today," wrote Southwest Airlines in the caption of the post. In the video, he can be seen introducing himself to the passengers. He then introduces his daughter, Ellie Rose, to the passengers. As the video goes on, he also tells people that his wife is also on board. (Also Read: Flight attendant shares why you should not order coffee on an overnight flight, netizens have mixed reactions)

He also jokes about his daughter and says, "The good news is that 90% of the time, she is very giggly. The bad news is that 10% of the time, she has some serious pipes."

Watch the adorable clip here:

This post was shared a few days ago. Since being posted, it has gained more than 16 million views. The share also has numerous likes. Many people took to the comments section to post heartening reactions. (Also Read: IndiGo passenger spots cockroaches on flight. Here’s what the company said)

Check out how people reacted to this video of the pilot:

An individual wrote, "Priceless moments even though she's too young to understand."

A second added, "I'll pay extra to be on this flight, and I work for a competitive airline."

"He is literally carrying precious cargo," posted a third.

A fourth shared, "Awww, proud papa. What a great moment."

A fifth said, "This beautiful young lady looks like her proud daddy - what a cutie!"

A sixth commented, "I was eight when my dad took me on my first flight, not commercial but still memory-making!"

"Her outfit though! Omg, how freaking sweet and precious," wrote a seventh.

News / Trending / Southwest Airlines pilot wins hearts after making special announcement for his young daughter. Watch
