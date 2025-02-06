Menu Explore
Woman cancels Spotify account after mother's death, gets unexpected message from app: ‘Hilarious but sad’

ByMuskaan Sharma
Feb 06, 2025 08:20 PM IST

A woman shared on Reddit her experience canceling her deceased mother's Spotify account, describing it as both hilarious and sad.

A woman on Reddit shared a bizarre incident that occurred when she tried to cancel her mother's Spotify account after she passed away. Reddit user tammytrex shared what happened when she tried to get out of the music app subscription, describing the interaction as "hilarious but sad".

The woman shared the message she received on the Spotify app after cancelling her mother's account.(Reddit)
The woman shared the message she received on the Spotify app after cancelling her mother's account.(Reddit)

Sharing a post on r/mildlyinfuriating, the woman shared screenshots of the music app as she tried to cancel the account. "I cancelled my dead moms Spotify and it did not go as expected," she wrote.

The first image showed the app asking her the reason behind her decision to cancel her Spotify Premium subscription. The app listed reasons like high fee price or technical issues are options for the reason behind leaving Spotify.

Instead, the woman typed out the reason behind her decision. "I am dead," she wrote on her mother's behalf.

A bizarre message

After she cancelled the account, the app showed her a message that surprised her. "It's hard to say goodbye. But it's easy to rejoin Premium anytime," it read and created a "goodbye" playlist for her mother.

"If. You. Leave. Us. Now. You'll. Take Away. The. Biggest. Part of Us," the songs titles on the playlist read.

"It is hilarious and sad. I get that’s it’s automated and they had no idea I was cancelling because my mom died. But the playlist was just too funny. I had a good laugh/cry about it and thought others may appreciate the irony," she wrote.

Internet reacts

The post surprised others on Reddit as well who said, "I’m so sorry for your loss, Spotify seems to be trying to help with a bit of dark humor."

"This happened to me with Hulu. After I canceled it they said, "Goodbye, Charles, we will miss you!" And they periodically send email saying "We miss you!" Like yeah, I miss him, too," said another user.

"I’m sorry about your mom but that’s hilarious," wrote a third user.

(Also read: Spotify defends work-from-anywhere: ‘Can’t treat employees like children')

