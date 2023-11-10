close_game
News / Trending / Woman chases helmetless police officer riding bike, Mumbai Traffic Police reacts

Woman chases helmetless police officer riding bike, Mumbai Traffic Police reacts

ByVrinda Jain
Nov 10, 2023 10:25 AM IST

The video shows how the woman questioned the police officer regarding him not wearing a helmet.

A video of a woman chasing a police officer, who can be seen riding a bike without a helmet has gone viral on social media. The video was shared on X by the handle ‘Ghar Ke Kalesh.’ Since the clip garnered significant attention, it even prompted a response from Mumbai Traffic Police.

Snapshot of the police officer not wearing a helmet. (X/@Ghar Ke Kalesh)
“Kalesh between woman and police officer over not wearing a helmet,” wrote ‘Ghar Ke Kalesh’ on X as they shared the video. The clip shows a woman honking and calling a police officer on a bike. Throughout the 28-second video, she asks him why is he not wearing a helmet. The police officer has no response to her question. (Also Read: Woman wants Mumbai Police to find her lost ‘sukoon’, department responds)

Watch the video of the woman and the police officer here:

This post was shared on November 8. Since being shared, it has gained more than five lakh views. The share also has over 5,000 likes and numerous comments.

Mumbai Traffic Police also took to the comments section and wrote, “Please provide the exact location for further action.”

Here’s what other people are saying about the clip:

Many people pointed out that the woman was not wearing a seatbelt. An individual wrote, “Take note of this lady and file a complaint against her for not wearing a seat belt and disrupting traffic. People would have got injured. Shame on the policeman too.”

A second shared, “The guy is riding, and this can cause an accident.”

“Very careless,” posted a third.

A fourth added, “Good work by the woman.”

