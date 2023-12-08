Woman claims Airtel imposed 1 lakh roaming charges during her trip to Bihar

A Delhi-based author took to X to claim that she received a bill of ₹1 lakh during her recent trip to Bihar. In an elaborate X thread, she shared that her number was disconnected and how Airtel responded when she reached out to the company to seek a solution. A woman's post about Airtel roaming charges has created a chatter (Representational Image). (Unsplash/@priscilladupreez)

“A terrible scam! I'm in Valmiki Nagar, Bihar. Airtel sends me a roaming bill of ₹1L+. I'm an INDIAN citizen on INDIAN soil. With no outstanding bill, Airtel cuts my services. Leaving me stranded! Shame on you Airtel India,” she wrote.

In the next few lines, she tweeted that she “never crossed the border” and didn’t give her “consent for international roaming”. She also claimed that customer care asked her to pay ₹1792 to get her SIM restored.

“Why was it cut in the first place? I have no answers. Not to mention the tone is passive-aggressive. Like it’s my fault. Well, sister, it's not my fault. It’s yours,” she wrote and concluded the thread.

Take a look at the tweets here:

The thread, since being shared a day ago, has received thousands of views and likes. It has also prompted people to post varied comments.

“This is quite the opportunity to go to consumer court. Tell them that they have a fight to look forward to,” wrote an X user. “Airtel did to me also that's why I shifted to Jio,” posted another. “Had a similar experience, where they started charging international SMS charges for a local SMS. No more an Airtel guy!” expressed a third.

“Oh my, this is horrific, to say the least! So unsettling if you’re cut off in a remote location. Everyone suggesting that you should have switched your network settings/taken prepaid is all just banter in retrospect. Why would this even cross your mind if you’re in India!” posted a fourth.