Mon, Sept 01, 2025
Woman claims she was robbed by Hinge date: 'He blocked and unmatched me'

ByBhavya Sukheja
Updated on: Sept 01, 2025 05:14 pm IST

The woman woman shared how a spontaneous date with a Hinge match turned into an unexpected theft.

In a shocking incident that has gone viral on Reddit, a woman shared how a spontaneous meet-up with a Hinge match turned into an unexpected theft.

The post has sparked mixed reactions online. (Representational/Shutterstock)

In a Reddit post titled ‘I got robbed by my Hinge date,’ the woman recounted how she recently matched with a man on the dating app. After chatting briefly, he suggested they do something “spontaneous” and meet in person. She agreed, and he asked her to dress casually and “bring a bag” - a request she found odd but didn’t question.

The two met near her college, and the man arrived on a bike. They rode around for a while and eventually headed to a nearby market. According to her post, he bought her some chocolate and chips before taking her to a building rooftop. They sat there for a while, talking, and even shared a kiss.

I got robbed by my hinge date
byu/wheniget2heaven indelhi

Things took a bizarre turn when he offered to get more snacks. The woman recalled asking, “You’re leaving me here?” to which he replied that one of them should stay to keep the spot. Then he asked for her bag to carry the snacks back. “I laughed and asked, ‘you're taking my bag and leaving me here?’” The woman asked the man. He assured her, “Main chor thodi hu (I’m not a thief).”

“Then he saw what was in my bag (nothing just cofsils and 1000rs earphones and water bottle) and gave the water bottle to me saying I will be dehydrated. Then he said, "cute bag" and said he'll be back in 10-15 min,” the woman recalled.

That was the last time she saw him. After waiting 30 minutes, she realised he had blocked her on all platforms and unmatched her on Hinge.

“Still can’t believe it happened,” she wrote, asking fellow Redditors if such incidents were common and whether filing an FIR would be worth it. She also pleaded that if anyone knew the man, they convince him to return her belongings.

Social media reactions

The post has sparked mixed reactions online. While some poked fun at the situation, others warned about meeting strangers without precautions.

“what im guessing is, bro's gf wanted a bag. He deployed a master plan for this. Baaki rest assured it wasn't your fault, so don't feel bad. Nobody could've seen in coming,” one user wrote.

“you are safe that's more important :) Next time ignore the places you are not sure of,” commented another.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

