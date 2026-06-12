Woman clears 19 central government exams, sparks debate on what counts as real success

A video of Raipur-based aspirant Charu Pandey’s achievement of clearing 19 central government recruitment examinations has gone viral online and sparked a mix of admiration and criticism on social media. The story gained attention after it was shared on X, where users highlighted her long and determined journey through India’s highly competitive exam system.

Raipur woman clears 19 central government exams. (X/@ANI_MP_CG_RJ)

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Pandey began preparing for government jobs at the age of 23 with a simple aim of securing at least one stable government job. Over the years, she appeared for several examinations including SSC CGL, CHSL and MTS, along with Railway Recruitment Board exams, SBI and IBPS tests. Her consistent attempts across multiple recruitment cycles eventually led her to clear 19 central government examinations.

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{{^usCountry}} Speaking to ANI, she said, “My family is very happy with this achievement of mine. I am receiving an award for clearing 19 central government exams. Honestly, I never thought I would attempt so many exams, my only aim was to secure at least one government job.” She also added that although her parents wanted her to pursue teaching or academia due to her mathematics background, she chose to focus on competitive examinations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Speaking to ANI, she said, “My family is very happy with this achievement of mine. I am receiving an award for clearing 19 central government exams. Honestly, I never thought I would attempt so many exams, my only aim was to secure at least one government job.” She also added that although her parents wanted her to pursue teaching or academia due to her mathematics background, she chose to focus on competitive examinations. {{/usCountry}}

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As the story went viral, social media users shared sharply divided reactions. While some praised her persistence and hard work, others questioned whether such an achievement should be celebrated in the first place.

Watch the full video below:

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How did social media react?

One user commented, “Clearing 19 government exams shows dedication, but it is not the kind of achievement a nation should glorify as a symbol of progress.” Another wrote, “What exceptional contribution has been made to deserve this award. Recognition should be based on genuine achievement and service, not just exam results.”

Several users also raised concerns about efficiency and opportunity. One comment read, “Her foolish thing is aiming to clear all government exams. She does not seem to have passion in a particular sector.” Another user said, “Wasting seats, why clearing and not joining. No reserve lists are there in most exams.” A different reaction simply stated, “Do not glorify it.”

At the same time, many defended her journey, pointing out that clearing even a single government exam is highly competitive in India due to lakhs of applicants and limited vacancies. They said her consistency reflects strong discipline and perseverance.

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The debate has also reignited discussion around India’s competitive exam culture, where aspirants often appear for multiple recruitment tests over several years while chasing job security and stability.