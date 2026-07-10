Woman cooks poha, kanda bhaji and chai for house help who served her for 3 years. Her reaction says it all

A simple breakfast made with love has touched the hearts of many on social media. An Instagram video showing a woman preparing poha, kanda bhaji and chai for her house help has resonated with viewers for its thoughtful gesture and heartfelt message.

A woman surprised her house help by cooking her favourite breakfast. (Instagram/@linciarosario)

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After spending three years being served meals by her house help, the woman decided it was time to return the favour. The video captures the surprise and joy on the house help's face, reminding people that gratitude is often expressed through the smallest acts of kindness.

The video was shared by Instagram user Lincia Rosario. The caption read, "For three years, she's been serving us food. Today, I served her. Poha, kanda bhaji and chai. Simple food, but made with a lot of gratitude. Sometimes, the smallest gestures say the most."

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{{^usCountry}} In the clip, Rosario says, "I'm cooking her favourite dishes, poha and kanda bhaji. I'm cooking after Covid, so I don't know how it's going to turn out. Let's see." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the clip, Rosario says, "I'm cooking her favourite dishes, poha and kanda bhaji. I'm cooking after Covid, so I don't know how it's going to turn out. Let's see." {{/usCountry}}

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She then introduces her house help, Jameela, and shares how important she has been in her life.

“For over three years, she's been a part of my everyday life. She's made thousands of meals for me. She's seen me through heartbreaks, countless flights and all the ordinary days in between.”

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'Love isn't always in grand gestures'

Rosario explains that she wanted to do something special for Jameela on a rainy day.

"Yesterday, I thought it was my turn. It was raining, the perfect weather for poha, kanda bhaji and cutting chai. So there I was, chopping onions, brewing chai and trying my best to get everything right."

When Jameela arrived, she was visibly surprised. After taking a bite, she smiled and said, "Itne pyaar se banaya hai, aise kaise nahi pasand aayega," which translates to, "It has been made with so much love. How could I not like it?"

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Rosario ended the video with a heartfelt message: "Love isn't always in grand gestures. Sometimes it's making breakfast for someone who has made countless meals for you. Who's that person in your life?"

The video left many people smiling, with viewers appreciating the woman's thoughtful gesture.