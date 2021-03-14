Woman creates intricate artwork with hole punches, leaves netizens amazed

Videos showcasing artworks made from various types of materials are always a treat to watch. The precision, concept and colourful presentation of the creations are enough to leave one mesmerised. This clip of an artwork created from hole punches is a precious addition to that category. Shared on Instagram by Madeline Rector the video may leave you amazed.

“Tiger made 100% of hole punches from old magazines,” reads the caption shared alongside the video. The video opens with Rector punching holes from several colourful magazine papers and assorting them according to colours. The video then goes on to show her pasting the hole punches on the sketch of a tiger. The finished work is a treat for the eyes.

Take a look at the clip:

Shared on March 13, the clip has garnered over 3,390 likes and several comments. People couldn’t stop appreciating the amazing artwork. While some were surprised at the precise creation, others lauded Rector’s patience to create something so time-consuming.

“Wow! This is so amazing,” wrote an Instagram user. “You’re really talented. Loved the work,” commented another. “O my gosh! That’s fabulous! I bet your hand gets tired from punching holes,” said a third.

What are your thoughts on this creation?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON