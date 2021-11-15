Woman creates record for most apples crushed with bicep in a minute. Watch

Guinness World Records (GWR) often takes to Instagram to share various videos showing people making different records. Their latest share is no different and it shows a record holder named Linsey Lindberg. The clip showcases how she created a record by crushing most apples with bicep in one minute.

“Most apples crushed with the bicep in one minute is 10 by Linsey Lindberg – AKA Mama Lou,” they wrote while sharing the video. In a reply on the same post, they also added, “Linsey is a Kansas-born strongwoman who's also known by her stage name “Mama Lou”. She also holds records for tearing 5 decks of cards in a minute and the most telephone directories torn in half in one minute.”

Take a look at the clip:

Shared about 10 hours ago, the video has accumulated nearly 33,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. It has also gathered varied comments.

“Wow,” wrote an Instagram user. “I wanna be her when I grow up!” shared another. “Very impressive,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?