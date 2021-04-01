Woman creates record for wearing longest wedding veil. Can you guess its length?

In yet another story of a record which may make you go “Wow” and also prompt you to say “Why”, here’s the tale of the longest wedding veil in the world. Worn by Maria Paraskeva from Cyprus, the veil is 962.6 meters long. Guinness World Records (GWR) took to Instagram to share a video of Paraskeva wearing the veil.

We won’t give away much, so take a look yourself:

While replying to their own post, GWR also shared more information about this unusual record and a statement from the record holder herself.

“‘My dream as a child has always been to break the Guinness World Records title for the longest wedding veil,’ said Maria from Cyprus,” they shared. “Fun fact: It took around 6 hours and 30 volunteers to deploy the lace wedding veil to its full length,” they added.

Since being shared about five hours ago, the video has gathered nearly 25,000 likes – and counting. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people. While some were left surprised, others asked questions.

“Where do people get these ideas,” asked an Instagram user. “One question though........ Why?” shared another. “Wow,” wrote a third. “I thought it was a spider field,” joked a fourth.

What do you think of this record?

