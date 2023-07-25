Woman designs special dress to watch Barbie and Oppenheimer

Barbie and Oppenheimer, two of the biggest releases this year, have created quite a chatter among fans. Expectedly, social media is filled with various posts related to the films. Be it sharing Barbieheimer memes or sharing their experiences of watching the films, people have posted several shares. Many also commented about how they ended up watching both the movies on the same day. This woman is among them. Not only did she watch both films on the same day, she also announced her love for both the films in an unusual way - by designing a special dress that has left people impressed. The image shows a woman wearing a special dress while going to watch Barbie and Oppenheimer. (Twitter/@hottoiletwater)

Twitter user Danielle shared the video with a caption that reads, “BARBENHEIMER. Took me way too long to make this outfit, but I did it!” The video opens to show her walking in front of an Oppenheimer poster dressed in a black outfit. She keeps on walking and reaches a poster of Barbie on a wall. However, while covering the short distance, she pulls some strings in her dress to open a few fringes that change the dress into a bright pink one.

Take a look at this video that shows the woman’s unique dress for Barbie and Oppenheimer:

Did you gasp in wonder or say 'wow'? Several netizens took to the comments section of the video to share similar reactions. A few also posted how they absolutely love the dress.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted to this video of the special dress:

“I LOVE the fringe!,” commented a Twitter user. “Wow. What a flex,” joined another. “Ummm well this is fabulous,” added a third. “It’s funny Mission Impossible is in the middle because this is MI level of changing clothes in a split second! Lol,” observed a fourth. “This is the coolest thing ever,” wrote a fifth.

The video was posted on July 23 and has gone viral ever since. Till now, it has accumulated close to 1.2 million views and the numbers are increasing. What do you think of the dress created specially for Barbie and Oppenheimer?