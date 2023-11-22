close_game
close_game
News / Trending / Woman details her 10-hour flight with 3 cats. Watch

Woman details her 10-hour flight with 3 cats. Watch

ByVrinda Jain
Nov 22, 2023 11:58 PM IST

‘You won’t believe what happens in this place. Flying 10 hours with three kittens,” wrote ian.and.ana as she shared the video.

Long flights can be extremely tiresome for people. But how would you feel if you were accompanied by some cats on your flight? Well, according to a woman, her experience with flying with her cats was ‘unbelievable.’

Snapshot of the cats with the woman.
Snapshot of the cats with the woman.

‘You won’t believe what happens in this place. Flying 10 hours with three kittens,” wrote ian.and.ana as she shared the video.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The video shows the woman documenting the experience with her three cats. She tells how one of the cats was ‘super scared’ during take-off. The video further shows them enjoying themselves on the plane, sleeping with their pet parents, eating and taking bathroom breaks. The video also shows fellow passengers playing with the cats.

Watch the video of the cats here:

This post was shared just two days ago. Since being posted it has garnered over 4.1 million views. The share also has numerous likes and comments.

Check out what people are saying about this post here:

An individual wrote, “You make it look so easy! That’s some well-behaved cats right there."

A second shared, "This is just so adorable.

A third added, "How amazing! Some companies and countries are so enlightened and civilised - these are living creatures NOT cargo."

A fourth commented, "I LOVE this and so wish I was sitting by you! That would have made my whole flight if I was a passenger on that plane."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 22, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out