Woman details her 10-hour flight with 3 cats. Watch

Long flights can be extremely tiresome for people. But how would you feel if you were accompanied by some cats on your flight? Well, according to a woman, her experience with flying with her cats was ‘unbelievable.’ Snapshot of the cats with the woman.

‘You won’t believe what happens in this place. Flying 10 hours with three kittens,” wrote ian.and.ana as she shared the video.

The video shows the woman documenting the experience with her three cats. She tells how one of the cats was ‘super scared’ during take-off. The video further shows them enjoying themselves on the plane, sleeping with their pet parents, eating and taking bathroom breaks. The video also shows fellow passengers playing with the cats.

This post was shared just two days ago. Since being posted it has garnered over 4.1 million views. The share also has numerous likes and comments.

An individual wrote, “You make it look so easy! That’s some well-behaved cats right there."

A second shared, "This is just so adorable.

A third added, "How amazing! Some companies and countries are so enlightened and civilised - these are living creatures NOT cargo."

A fourth commented, "I LOVE this and so wish I was sitting by you! That would have made my whole flight if I was a passenger on that plane."