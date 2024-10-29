Woman discovers infamous optical illusion dress at yard sale: 'I was in utter shock'

“Was that dress white with gold accents or blue with a black trim?” This is what the internet was fighting about in 2015. It is the “most legendary” debate of all time, where social media users fought to decide the “real” colour of a dress. But why are we talking about the iconic dress? It is making headlines again, this time upon being discovered by a woman at a yard sale. The image shows the infamous optical illusion dress that a woman spotted at a yard sale. (Screengrab)

What made the optical illusion dress famous?

It all started when Cecilia Bleasdale shared a picture of the dress ahead of her daughter Grace’s wedding. The dress was blue with black lace, but Grace told her mom that she saw it as white and gold in the picture. To end her confusion, she posted a picture of the dress on Facebook, which sparked a huge controversy as to what colour one can see.

From celebrities like Taylor Swift sharing their opinions to doctors explaining the reason behind the colour difference, the dress took social media by storm. It also divided social media into two teams—black and blue or gold and white.

Going viral again

Designed by British brand Roman Originals, the black and blue dress is back again after a TikTok user posted a video of it being sold at a yard sale.

"The dress was one of the first items I saw when I walked up to the yard sale. I immediately screamed, 'Oh my goodness, you have THE DRESS!' I was in utter shock," Amanda Rubinstein, the woman who found the dress, told Newsweek. "The owners and other neighbors had a nice laugh at my expressive reaction upon seeing it,” she added. The woman spotted it at a yard sale in Burlington, Vermont.