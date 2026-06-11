Woman doctor apologises for joking about male corpse’s private body parts on Pranit More's show

In an Instagram post shared this morning, the Mumbai doctor said she was “genuinely sorry” about what happened, and that it was not her intention to disrespect or offend.

Pawar’s remarks drew widespread backlash after clips from the show began to circulate online recently, following the controversy surrounding another audience member named Himanshu Jangra . Sejal Pawar has now apologised for her remarks.

Sitting in the audience, she described how she and some colleagues would compare the sizes of male cadavers' private parts. She was referring to dead bodies that had been donated for medical education.

Mumbai-based doctor Sejal Pawar has apologised for her distasteful remarks about a male corpse’s private body parts during comedian Pranit More’s standup show. Pawar, a doctor by profession, was heard making fun of male corpses and their private parts during the show which took place three months ago.

“I genuinely want to address a clip from a recent video that has been circulating. Having watched it back, I completely understand why people were upset by what I said. The topic is a sensitive one, and my comments came across in a way they shouldn't have. While there was never any intention to disrespect anyone, I recognize that impact matters more than intent,” she said.

Pawar added that she was not trying to justify her remarks.

(Also read: Amid Pranit More biryani row, another video of female doctor joking about male corpse's private body parts surfaces)

“I'm not here to justify what was said or explain it away. I take responsibility for it. Looking back, I can see how my words could be interpreted differently from what I meant,” she wrote.

“As a student this has been a learning experience for me, and it has made me reflect on the way I communicate, especially when discussing subjects that deserve greater thought and sensitivity.

To everyone who was disappointed or hurt by the clip, I understand what went wrong and I am genuinely sorry for that, and I would never let this happen ever again!” she concluded.