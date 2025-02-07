Woman eats late husband's last-cooked curry after freezing it for 2 years, video makes internet emotional

Food often carries emotions, memories, and moments of togetherness. In a deeply emotional video that has gone viral on Instagram, a woman is seen defrosting and eating a curry cooked by her late husband. The dish, a Japanese curry, was the last meal he had prepared before passing away. She had frozen a portion to "preserve it forever," but as she was moving out of her home, she decided to finally eat it. A woman shared an emotional moment online as she ate her late husband's final home-cooked meal after preserving it for two years.(Instagram)

The woman, Sabrina (@sabfortony), shared the heartfelt moment with her followers, expressing the significance of the meal. "Anytime I would crave anything, he would make it for me," she said in the video. As she took each bite, she reminisced about her husband, Tony, who was the primary cook in their household. With deep gratitude, she added, "Thank you, Tony, for my last meal in this home."

A taste of the past

Despite being frozen for two years, the curry still tasted as she remembered. She acknowledged that the vegetables had turned mushy but said the flavour remained "too good." The text overlay on the video read, "Let’s eat my late husband’s last meal together," while in the caption, she wrote, "I’ll forever miss his cooking."

The emotional video has struck a chord with viewers, amassing over five million views and many heartfelt comments.

Social media reacts with love and support

Many users flooded the comments section with love and support, expressing how deeply moved they were by her story.

One user wrote, "This broke me. Food is more than just food—it's love, it's memories, it's a connection to the ones we've lost."

Another commented, "I can’t stop crying. The fact that you preserved it for two years just shows how much love was in that meal."

Someone else said, "I lost my husband last year, and this resonated with me so much. Sending you all my love."

Another user shared, "This is such a beautiful way to honour his memory. He must be smiling down on you."

A person wrote, "The way you talk about him says everything about your love story. This is heartbreaking yet so beautiful."

Another comment read, "Food has a way of bringing back memories like nothing else. I hope this meal brought you comfort."