Woman enters bus through small window space, video surprises people

Woman enters bus through small window space, video surprises people

ByTrisha Sengupta
May 06, 2023 10:34 AM IST

‘Spider-Woman’, wrote an Instagram user while reacting to a video that shows a woman entering a bus through a small window space.

A video of a woman entering a bus through a small window space was posted online. Shared on Instagram, the clip has intrigued people. While some expressed their amazement at the woman’s strength, others talked about her gesture being dangerous.

The image shows the woman entering a bus through a small window space.(Screengrab)
The image shows the woman entering a bus through a small window space.

The video opens to show a moving bus. Suddenly, a woman is seen jumping up to catch the safety bar placed on one of the windows of the vehicle. She then pulls herself up using the bar and enters the bus through a tight space.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted last year. Since then, the clip has been re-shared across different social media platforms. This particular Instagram post has accumulated more than 1.6 lakh likes, till now. Additionally, it has gathered tons of views and comments.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“Spider-Woman,” wrote an Instagram user. “OMG! What?!” shared another. “If there is a will, there is a way,” commented a third. A few also argued that entering a bus in such a manner could turn out to be dangerous. Just like this individual who added, “It's not a joke. A slight mistake, a big accident would have happened.”

