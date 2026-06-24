Woman faces ‘panic attacks’ after joining dream Bengaluru company despite everything ‘being good’

A 23-year-old tech professional has sparked an emotional discussion online after opening up about her severe anxiety despite landing her dream job in Bengaluru. The software engineer said that her package unexpectedly doubled, and her initial transition to the new city went smoothly. However, she shared that since starting her office routine, she has suffered frequent panic attacks and non-stop crying spells at her desk.

The woman asked Reddit whether she should resign from her job or take a few days off. (Representative image). (Pexels)

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“Got into my dream company, but crying everyday,” the woman wrote on Reddit, adding that she landed the job with 2× the package she “demanded”.

Also Read: Bengaluru techie earning ₹3.5 lakh monthly says he struggles to save ₹50,000: ‘Living in constant anxiety’

“I thought I'd be miserable at PG and metro but it's surprisingly okay. I came here a week before my joining date to be prepared and loved those 5-6 days.”

However, what was supposed to be smooth sailing turned torturous for the employee after she found herself having “panic attacks” and “crying every 60-70 minutes”.

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{{^usCountry}} “I call my parents and partner from the bathroom stall. My dad asked me to come back. Idk why. Everything is good. People are nice. We get nice food, great office, and a structured environment. Kuch kaam bhi nahi diya. Sirf mandatory training and all. Why is this happening to me?” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I call my parents and partner from the bathroom stall. My dad asked me to come back. Idk why. Everything is good. People are nice. We get nice food, great office, and a structured environment. Kuch kaam bhi nahi diya. Sirf mandatory training and all. Why is this happening to me?” {{/usCountry}}

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She asked Reddit if she should take sick leave, resign to relocate to her hometown or ask her mother to stay with her for a few days.

“I also have prior experience of working at an MNC at my home town. Similar culture so not everything is new. Bas usme hybrid tha, I had to go only two days.”

A post shared by a Reddit user.

What did social media say?

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An individual suggested, “Talk to a therapist, book a session ASAP. No judgment, hug yourself and congratulations on your job.” Another posted, “Crucial message. Ignore every other reply here. Talk to a Psychologist/Psychotherapist. Panic Attacks for ‘No Reason’ shouldn't be ignored.”

A third expressed, “Are you feeling homesick? Btw,, I have 6 years of experience, and I have a somewhat similar feeling of leaving it all behind every few months. I dread going to the office, even when everything from the outside appears normal. It's just an internal problem, and a couple of days of leave fixes it. Well, it might appear like a couple of days won't do anything while you're in that rut, but believe me, it normalises in a few days. Take leaves for as long as you feel like it. Literally waste your time doing nothing, that's okay too! It's just a phase; it'll go away soon. Take care.”

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Also Read: ₹38 LPA vs $60,000: 29-year-old with ₹75 lakh savings asks Reddit if he should switch jobs for early retirement"> ₹38 LPA vs $60,000: 29-year-old with ₹75 lakh savings asks Reddit if he should switch jobs for early retirement

A fourth wrote, “You’ve barely started, have no workload, supportive people and double the package. Yet you’re already considering quitting. Get professional help for the panic attacks, but don’t romanticise running away. Otherwise, you’re wasting a great opportunity and occupying a seat thousands of people would fight for.”

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(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. Hindustantimes.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)