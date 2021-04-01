Woman finds daffodils she had ordered in fridge. Here’s how they landed up there

Most people, when they don’t receive an item they ordered, call up the provider to get their money refunded. This is exactly what Helen Newman did when she didn’t get the daffodils that she ordered. However, what happened next is a story which has now left people giggling hard.

Newman shared about the incident on Twitter. There is a possibility that her story will leave you laughing out loud too.

“Funny story. I ordered some daffodils from asda this week which didn't turn up so I complained and got a refund. Turns out Dave thought they were spring onions and they've been in the fridge for the last 3 days,” she wrote. Her share is complete with an image.

Funny story. I ordered some daffs from asda this week which didn't turn up so I complained and got a refund. Turns out Dave thought they were spring onions and they've been in the fridge for the last 3 days pic.twitter.com/Otj2eT2Esn — Helen Newman (@honestlyhelen) March 27, 2021

The store, Specsavers, also replied to Newman’s tweet and that resulted in an equally, if not more, funny banter with her.

Perhaps if your Cramlington branch answered the phone for him to be able to make a lens check appointment I wouldn't be picking flowers out of my burrito? 🤭😉😘 — Helen Newman (@honestlyhelen) March 28, 2021

We're currently making contact with Cramlington to get Dave a response. In the meantime, DM us your address and we'll send you some proper flowers. Dave, take note. — Specsavers (@Specsavers) March 29, 2021

The post prompted people to come up with all sorts of answers. There were also some who shared punistic jokes.

Some years ago I text my mum saying I had eaten daffodil bulbs thinking they were spring onions and was now in hospital. She didn’t read the rest of the text which said “it’s ok, I’ll be out in the Spring”, but instead panicked and rang my sister. She’s never forgiven me 😂 — Maria Parker - Samson (@mariaparkerBSL) March 30, 2021

I ordered some myself and yet still thought 'I didn't order spring onions' when they were delivered 🙄 pic.twitter.com/Of2Fe3vRR5 — Suze 💙 (@SusanShaw11) March 29, 2021

Well I ask my 20 year old to stick mine in a vase. Him and Dave sound similar😂 pic.twitter.com/vQSBUjp36m — Beastar 🕷 (@icescream43) March 29, 2021

My 10 year old did the opposite - she sent spring onions as a mothers day gift by accident... pic.twitter.com/BO5EPWApEs — Carl Bater (@MrB8rPhysics) March 29, 2021

