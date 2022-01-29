Woman finds girl's ‘message in a bottle’ 25 years later, finds her on Facebook

As children, a lot of people have a wish to put a ‘message in a bottle’ and just leave it in the waters for somebody else to discover, years later. Yet this kind of a fairy-tale rarely ever comes true, but for this post shared by a woman on Facebook. This woman named Joanna Buchan was left more than pleasantly surprised when she was going through her message requests on Facebook Messenger one day.

She posted some photos on the social networking platform, writing that a woman from Norway had contacted her on Facebook. Turns out, she had found the message that Joanna had left in a bottle, over 25 years ago. An overjoyed Joanna shared her feelings on Facebook through a detailed caption. She wrote, “This morning, I discovered my ‘message requests' on messenger, that I didn’t know existed. Scrolled down and found this absolute GEM of a message from Elena Andreassen Haga.”

She tagged the woman who contacted her and thanked her for the kind gesture of reaching out. Joanna further wrote, “My ‘message in a bottle’ that we sent off the shore of Peterhead in 1996 when I was eight years old has been found on a small island in the North of Norway!” The post is complete with photos of the letter and a map view of the island of Gåsvær, Norway.

View the heartwarming post right here:

Since being shared on January 25, this Facebook post has garnered international attention. It has garnered almost 500 likes and several supportive comments from people who couldn't believe this lovely incident.

“That's amazing Jo, I sent a message in a bottle in 1964 from HMS Zulu in the English Channel and got a reply sometime later from a beachcomber in Belgium. Possibly up to a year later,” related a Facebook user. “Hahahahaha. That's a hilarious letter and pretty cool! You have really nice handwriting for an eight-year-old. It’s neater than mine now,” posted another. “This is incredible!” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on this Facebook post?