Woman follows agitated bird, discovers its chick in drain. Watch how she reunites them

The videos that show humans helping animals get out of sticky situations are always heartwarming to watch. Just like this video shared on Instagram that shows how a woman spotted an agitated bird, followed it, and eventually ended up rescuing its chick stuck inside a drain.

The video opens to show the bird chirping after seeing the human. What is amazing to see is how the bird hops near a drain and stops right beside it. The woman soon enquires to discover that a tiny chick is stuck inside the drain. Quickly, she opens the cover and picks up the little shivering bird. Then she rushes to her car and turns on the heater to make sure that the bird is warm enough. Once the chick starts moving on its own, the woman takes it to the other bird and reunites them.

Shared with the caption, “Baby plover rescue from a drain,” the video is a delight to watch and may leave you with a wide smile.

Take a look at the adorable video:

The video was shared three days ago. Since being posted, it has been re-shared across various social media platforms. It has also received several views and likes on different platforms. The Instagram post also gethered tons of comments from people.

“Awesome job, love that you considered the job done when the baby was more lively and not just out of the drain,” praised an Instagram user. “OMG!” posted another. A third commented with a heart emoticon. What are your thoughts on the sweet video that shows the woman rescuing the chick and reuniting it with the other bird?