Woman forced to wipe off makeup to match passport photo at airport: 'You're asking for trouble'

A dramatic scene unfolded at a Shanghai airport when a woman was asked to remove her makeup after facial recognition scanners failed to identify her, reported the New York Post. The incident was caught on camera and began circulating online after it was initially shared on Chinese social media platforms. The embarrassed woman wiped off her makeup as an airport staffer scolded her. (Representational Image/Pexel)

The video shows the visibly embarrassed woman using wipes to scrub off her makeup while a person, believed to be an airport staffer, is heard reprimanding her from behind the camera.

“Wipe everything off until you look like your passport photo,” the employee is heard saying sternly. “Why would you do your makeup like that? You are asking for trouble.”

The traveller is seen removing what many online have called “bridal-level” makeup in an attempt to clear immigration. It remains unclear whether she was ultimately allowed to board her flight, but the machine reportedly didn’t take kindly to the amount of contouring.

Internet reacts

Social media reactions came in swiftly, with some mocking the situation and others sympathising with the woman. “This is cosplay. Not just regular makeup,” wrote one user. Another joked, “It’s not like she was able to walk around with a filter on in real life, right?”

But not everyone found the situation funny. One comment read, “She was already wiping her makeup off and embarrassed enough. There was no need for you to keep going on like some naggy boomer.” Another viewer pointed out, “This is so humiliating,” while a third said, “Poor girl should not be laughed at. The guard hurt her feelings. Not nice and not funny.” Someone also criticised the person recording the incident, calling it an act of “bullying.”

Surgery-altered face nearly gets woman detained at airport

Interestingly, this isn’t an isolated case. Brazilian model and influencer Janaína Prazeres, known as the “perfect woman” by Playboy Norway, recently faced a similar problem. She was reportedly detained for 40 minutes by immigration officials who could not recognise her due to multiple cosmetic surgeries. The influencer, who has spent nearly $1 million (approximately ₹8.3 crore) on more than 20 aesthetic procedures, including nose jobs, a body lift, and full facial harmonisation, admitted, “I always knew this could happen at some point because my appearance has changed a lot over the years.”

Following the ordeal, she immediately updated her passport photo. “I didn’t want to go through that kind of embarrassment again,” she said, adding, “Perfection has its price.”