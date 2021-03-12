Woman gets lost teddy bear from childhood as gift, her reaction may melt your heart
- “First the snuggle, then the realization. So cute!” wrote a Reddit user.
Most of us have one or many things from our childhood that has an extremely special place in our hearts. Whether it’s your favourite doll or that first toy car, the things never seem to get old how tattered or torn they become. This Reddit clip of a woman receiving her lost teddy bear from childhood may remind you of that favourite thing you could never live without.
The video shows a woman unwrapping a gift. A few seconds into the video she fishes out a little teddy bear from the box and cuddles it just to realise it’s her lost teddy bear from her childhood. What makes the clip a wholesome watch is her priceless expression.
Take a look at the clip:
Shared on March 11, the video has garnered over 3,700 upvotes. People found the woman’s reaction to be wholesome. While some shared similar kind of incidents from their lives, others simply couldn’t stop gushing at the adorable video.
“First the snuggle, then the realization. So cute!” wrote a Reddit user. “My sister has had a small elephant doll since she was a kid. About 50 years now. She loved it so much she named it Nicholas and named her first born after it. It fell apart so she only had the head. Took me years of searching because it was only from my memory (and try image searching elephant toys there are millions!) and I finally found one mint in box. Gave it to her for her birthday. Never seen her cry like that. Made me feel good,” commented one individual.
“I love the moment she smells it and her brain locks in the memory,” said a third.
What do you think of this wholesome video?
