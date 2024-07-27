Woman hoping for Greece holiday gets egg apron as birthday gift from multimillionaire husband. Viral video

A video on the sidelines of the “Ballerina Farm” controversy shows content creator Hannah Neeleman receiving an egg apron as a birthday gift from her husband, the multimillionaire heir of JetBlue. Hannah Neeleman receives an egg apron as a birthday gift(TikTok/@ballerinafarm)

Neeleman, 34, has been sharing glimpses of her “traditional wife” lifestyle on her Ballerina Farm social media accounts for years now. The mother of eight lives on a 328-acre Utah farm with husband Daniel Neeleman, for whom she gave up a potential career as an A-list ballerina. Neeleman’s videos show her milking cows, raising hens, making food from scratch and essentially promoting a return to traditional gender roles.

Hannah Neeleman was dubbed the “queen of the trad wife” lifestyle (“trad” being short for traditional) after a recent article in The Times of London portrayed her as a victim of misogyny.

In the middle of the controversy generated by the article, a video showing the Mormon mom receiving an egg apron as a birthday gift from her multimillionaire husband is going viral online.

In the clip, Daniel hands his wife a brown box as a birthday gift. “I'm hoping they're tickets to Greece,” she tells the camera.

While unwrapping the box, Hannah makes some more jokes about a Greek vacation. Her husband – the son of billionaire JetBlue founder David Neeleman – ignores these hints. The unboxing finally reveals an apron to collect eggs as Hanna’s birthday gift.

Social media reacts

The video has led to massive backlash and outrage on social media. This outrage was further fueled by the Times article which noted how Hannah Neeleman is frequently exhausted raising her eight children that “she can’t get out of bed for a week” and how her husband often completes her sentences for her.

“She’s just praying for a vacation and he’s telling her ‘look now you can be even more productive’,” one X user wrote.

“Whew. I feel so bad for her. Let this be a warning to the young ladies, be financially independent and never quit your job for a man,” another advised.