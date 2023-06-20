Woman in lehenga dances on roller skates. Watch

The 2016 movie Baar Baar Dekho created waves when it was released. Not only that, but several also loved the music from the film. In fact, the remix of Kala Chashma had become a sensation. Another song of the film that tugged at the heartstrings of many is Sau Aasmaan by Armaan Malik and Neeti Mohan. Even to this day many people make renditions of it and share choreography on the song. Now, another dance video to Sau Aasmaan has gone viral. Woman dances in roller skates.(Instagram/@allaboutdance.official)

In a video shared by the Instagram page @allaboutdance.official, you can see a woman dressed in a shiny lehenga. Under her lehenga, she is wearing skates. As the song plays, she spins on the skates to the beats of the song.

Watch the video of the woman dancing in skates here:

This video was shared just a few days ago. Since being posted it has been liked close to 900 times. Many have also shared comments on the post.

Check out a few reactions here:

An individual wrote, “Superb." Another added, "Kudos, delighted to watch this." Many others have reacted to the video by using heart emojis. What do you think about this video?